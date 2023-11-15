First Russian language lessons gets held in Tunisia

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, Tunisia has become the first North African country to officially recognize Russian as a supplementary language in secondary education, according to reports from TASS news agency. The announcement comes on the heels of the successful conclusion of the first classes at the Center for Open Education and Russian Language in Tunisia's capital, Tunis. The initiative, supported by a grant from the Russian Ministry of Education, was launched in May 2023 through a collaboration with the Evseviev Mordovian State Pedagogical University.



Yuri Zaitsev, the head of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Tunis, highlighted the significance of this educational milestone, emphasizing that Tunisia has officially embraced Russian as an additional language for secondary education. The two-week-long program, featuring "lessons and master classes," was conducted by a group of Russian language teachers from Mordovia's capital, engaging Tunisian colleagues from lyceums and higher educational institutions, as well as students eager to learn the Russian language.



This educational initiative aligns with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal, made during the Russia-Africa Summit in July, to establish Russian language schools in African countries as a means of fostering greater cooperation between Moscow and the continent. With Tunisia leading the way in North Africa, more than 50 countries, including 28 in Africa, are reportedly participating in the Russian Education Ministry's ambitious project to establish a network of open education centers worldwide.



The establishment of the Center for Open Education and Russian Language in Tunisia represents a broader trend, as Russian education centers have recently been launched in several African nations, including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). These facilities aim to provide local students with the opportunity to study the Russian language and gain insights into Russia's rich cultural heritage.



As Tunisia takes strides in embracing Russian as an educational supplement, this initiative not only opens avenues for language learning but also fosters cultural exchange and deepens the ties between Russia and North Africa. The success of the program in Tunisia reflects the global reach of Russian language education and underscores the importance of cultural diplomacy in enhancing international collaboration and understanding.



