Functional Foods Market Emerging Trends, Investor Analysis And Worldwide Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Functional FoodsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Global Functional Foods Market is valued approximately at USD 188.01 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Functional Foods are food components that provide health benefits and are also fortified with essential nutrients. The global Functional Foods market is being driven by increasing demand for dietary supplements as consumers are getting more health conscious.
According to Statista, the market size of dietary supplements is projected to reach USD 308 Billion in 2028 from USD 175 Billion in 2019. The other driving factor for the market growth is the introduction of new product lines in functional foods. For instance, in March 2021, Zomato announced to launch nutrition supplements or functional foods. Also, in December 2020, Nestlelaunched functional food i.e., milk products for adults. Furthermore, increasing health-conscious consumers, increasing food & beverages industry and enhancing e-commerce sales will provide new opportunities for the global Functional Foods industry. However, high cost of products and lack of standard regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions for the global Functional Foods Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the . Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to rising consumption of dietary & healthy food products, rising product launches, presence of large food companies and rising disposable income in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Ashland Inc.
Cargill
CP Kelco
EI DuPont De Nemours & Co.
Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.
Kerry Inc.
Tate & Lyle PLC
TIC Gums Inc.
Associated British Foods
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Ingredient:
Carotenoids
Dietary Fibers
Fatty Acids
Others
By Product:
Bakery & Cereals
Dairy Products
Meat, Fish & Eggs
Others
By Application:
Sports Nutrition
Weight Management
Cardio Health
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
