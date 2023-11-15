Functional Foods Market Emerging Trends, Investor Analysis And Worldwide Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Functional FoodsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Functional Foods Market is valued approximately at USD 188.01 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Functional Foods are food components that provide health benefits and are also fortified with essential nutrients. The global Functional Foods market is being driven by increasing demand for dietary supplements as consumers are getting more health conscious.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Functional Foods Market' Report: - /sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2194

According to Statista, the market size of dietary supplements is projected to reach USD 308 Billion in 2028 from USD 175 Billion in 2019. The other driving factor for the market growth is the introduction of new product lines in functional foods. For instance, in March 2021, Zomato announced to launch nutrition supplements or functional foods. Also, in December 2020, Nestlelaunched functional food i.e., milk products for adults. Furthermore, increasing health-conscious consumers, increasing food & beverages industry and enhancing e-commerce sales will provide new opportunities for the global Functional Foods industry. However, high cost of products and lack of standard regulations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions for the global Functional Foods Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the . Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to rising consumption of dietary & healthy food products, rising product launches, presence of large food companies and rising disposable income in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ashland Inc.

Cargill

CP Kelco

EI DuPont De Nemours & Co.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

Kerry Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

TIC Gums Inc.

Associated British Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Others

By Product:

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat, Fish & Eggs

Others

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Cardio Health

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443502249/2796/2023-11-15T06:26:34