1, 4 Butanediol Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " 1, 4 Butanediol Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market is valued at approximately USD 6.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. 1,4-Butanediol also referred to as BD or BDO is a primary alcohol and also an organic compound, with the formula HOCH2CH2CH2CH2OH. 1,4-Butanediol is a colorless viscous liquid, which has great solubility in water and other chemicals. The increasing demand for polybutylene terephthalate and polyurethane, the exponential growth of the various end-use industries coupled with the growth in emerging markets are some prominent factors in market growth around the world.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6607

The 1, 4 Butanediol is gaining high traction in the textile industry owing to the surging demand for spandex because of its wide liquid range in an intermediate natural gas odorant. According to Statista, in 2020, the textile industry in India was estimated to be worth around USD 150 billion, which is projected to grow and is likely to reach USD 220 billion by the year 2026. In addition, the OICA data stated that in 2021 automotive production globally boost by 3% in comparison to 2021, with the total global production of automobiles being around 80,145,988 units in 2021. Accordingly, the flourishing development of the textile and automotive industry is fueling demand for 1, 4 butanediols in the global market. Moreover, the rising production of bio-based BDO, as well as increasing investment in the development of BDO using coal-to-chemical technology, are leveraging various opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, higher manufacturing costs and volatility of raw materials prices are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in production across developing countries particularly in China and India, along with the growing demand for green materials in the automotive industry. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising adoption of 1, 4 butanediol in various end-use industries, as well as development of advanced infrastructure and technology in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio Amber Inc.

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

ExxonMobil Chemicals

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

International Specialty Products.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Cargill and HELM announced that the company planned to establish a new bio-based intermediate production facility at Cargills existing biotechnology campus and corn refining operation in Eddyville, Iowa. The plant is likely to get completed and operational by 2024 to fulfill the demand for the specification of product supply chains.

In April 2021, The Coal-based Fine Chemicals Circular Economy Industrial Park Phase II project was started by Xinjiang Guotai Xinhua Chemical Co. Ltd. to produce hydrogen using the methanol cracking method, 1,4 butanediol (BDO), and acetylene and formaldehyde through dry acetylene and formaldehyde plants, respectively. By completing this project, 100,000 tonnes of 1,4-butanediol (BDO) and 1,200 tonnes of butanol are estimated to be produced as byproducts.

Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443502255/2796/2023-11-15T06:26:55