Baby Powder Market Growing Trends And Demands Analysis Forecast 2023 To 2032

Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for 'Global Baby PowderMarket' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook.

Global Baby Powder Market is valued at approximately USD 1.10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Baby Powder is basically made up of silicon, magnesium, and oxygen. Baby powder is used to prevent skin from allergies and rashes, it also keeps skin dry. The increasing awareness about baby care products has led to the adoption of Baby Powder across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the World Health Organization, in 2021, due to increasing incidences and issues regarding newborns, WHO is working to increase awareness globally on the issues of maternal and newborn safety and healthcare. The number of policies and programs is increasing rapidly. As per the same source, on 17 Sep 2021, World Patient Safety Day is celebrated globally which focuses on safe maternal and newborn care which includes healthy cosmetics, good practices, and adoption of safety precautions etc. Growing baby population enhances the growth of the baby powder market. Also, with the increasing investment towards baby care, the adoption & demand for Baby Powder is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Baby Powder market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing awareness towards baby care products and changing lifestyle etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising infant population would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Baby Powder market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Beiersdorf AG.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Pigeon Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

The Moms Co.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.

Gerber Products Company

Church and Dwight Co.

Naterra International, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Talc-based

Corn-starch-based

By Price:

Mass

Premium

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

