Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Pharmaceutical blister packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

The global pharmaceutical blister packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 9.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Blister packaging is a cavity formed in plastic by thermoplastic, according to the size of the medical equipment, tablet, or any other commodity, and covered by a lid to encapsulate it safely. This method of packaging secures the medical item for safe use by incorporating various packaging components. The Pharmaceutical blister packaging market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and increasing application of thermoforming technology in the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6606

According to Statista in 2022, the global pharmaceutical industry is rising including research, development, production, and distribution of medicines. Also, the global pharmaceutical industry generated revenue of around USD 1.42 trillion in 2021. Thus, with the rising across the pharmaceutical sector, the market is expected to grow. Whereas preference for tablets and capsules across the medical sector and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the shift from conventional materials to new recyclable materials hampers market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pharmaceutical blister packaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand, rising penetration of market players and technological advancement. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing awareness and stringent laws towards packaging.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles

WestRock Company

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Sonoco Products Company

Honeywell International Inc.

RENOLIT SE

Winpak Ltd

Uflex Ltd

ACG Pharmapack Pvt Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Amcor announced customer trials of AmSky, the worlds first recyclable (Recyclability independently verified by cyclos-HTP) Polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging, marking a breakthrough in blister packaging innovation. The new packaging meets the exacting standards of highly specialised and regulated pharmaceutical packaging. The new packaging eliminates PVC (PolyVinyl Chloride) by using a Polyethylene (PE) thermoform blister and lidding film. The company is collaborating with several pharmaceutical companies to bring AmSky to market globally, with the product expected to be available in the second half of 2022.

In April 2022, Klockner Pentaplast (kp), a global player in recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, announced a multi-million dollar production expansion at its Beaver, West Virginia, manufacturing facility. The investment expands North American post-consumer recycled content (PCR) PET capacity. The expansion includes an extrusion line and two thermoformers, resulting in 15,000 metric tonnes of new rPET/PET capacity that will benefit consumer health, pharmaceutical, and food packaging offerings. The extrusion line will help to manufacture important sustainable product lines such as kpNext recyclable pharmaceutical blister films and Smart cycle recyclable label and consumer packaging films. The thermoformers will create kp Elite mono-material protein trays that are made from up to 100% recycled PET and are easily recycled, resulting in a circular economy.

Global Pharmaceutical blister packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Component, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Compartment Blister Packs

Slide Blister Packs

Other Blister Packs

By Component:

Films

Lidding Materials

Secondary Containers

Packaging Accessories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443502272/2796/2023-11-15T06:27:45