Omega 3 Market Emerging Growth Factors With Prominent Key Players And Forecast 2023-2032

Global Omega 3 Market is valued at approximately USD 2.10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Omega 3 are basically polysaturated fatty acid or oils. These are important constituents of animal lipid metabolism. Omega 3 plays a significant role in human physiology such as to prevent insulin resistance, useful for heart patients, reduce serum triglycerides etc. Rising demand for omega 3 in pharmaceutical ingredient market led to the adoption of Omega 3 across the forecast period.

(Statistics) For instance: according to ChiroFusion, in 2019 the International Society for Nutritional Psychiatry Research practiced various guidelines for Omega-3 Fatty acids in the better medication and treatment of depressive disorders in children, pregnant women and other high-risk populations. Increasing adoption as a dietary supplement enhances the market growth of Omega 3. However, decreasing growth rate of fish production impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increasing adoption of DHA supplements among lactating and pregnant ladies, the demand for Omega 3 is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Omega 3 market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing cases of health ailments such as heart diseases, increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical industry. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising awareness towards healthy diet and well-being, and increasing population of lactating and young mothers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Omega 3 market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS

Orkla Health

BASF SE

Omega Protein Corp.

GC Reiber Oils

Lonza

Croda International Plc

EPAX

BioProcess Algae, LLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

By Source:

Marine Source

Plant Source

By Application:

Supplements & Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

