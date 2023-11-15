Lactose-Free Products Market Size 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Trends And Revenue Analysis Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Lactose-Free ProductsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Global Lactose-Free Products Market is valued approximately at USD 12.1 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Lactose-free products are alternative dairy products for lactose intolerant consumers to prevent digestive distress. The global Lactose-Free Products market is being driven by the increase in the demand for lactose-free dairy products.
For instance: according to Statista, the global lactose-free milk market value is projected to reach from USD 6.05 Billion in 2019 to USD 7.40 Billion by 2022. The increase in introduction of new products acts as a driving factor for the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, MilkLife, Indonesia's brand, launched a lactose-free milk product in its product line. Also, in September 2021, Modern Kitchen launched the cream cheese label made from dairy proteins, the product is cholesterol-free, lactose-free and hormone-free. Furthermore, rising awareness among consumers regarding lactose intolerance, enhancing food & beverage industry and increase in health awareness and wellness concerns among consumers will provide new opportunities for the global Lactose-Free Products industry. However, high price of products may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Lactose-Free Products Market. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to rising food & beverages industry, increase in the westernization of consumer diets, introduction of lactose-free products with added health benefits and increasing investments by the private companies in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Lactalis Group
AMCO Proteins
Arla Foods
Cayuga Lactose-Free Products
Dairy Farmers of America
Epi Ingredients
Fonterra Co-operative Group
FrieslandCampina
Glanbia Plc
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Milk
Cheese
Yogurt
Ice-cream
Confectionery Products
By Form:
Lactose-free
No added sugar/ Reduced sugar claims
Reduced lactose
By Category:
Organic
Inorganic
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
