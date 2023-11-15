Tea Pods And Capsules Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Tea Pods and CapsulesMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Tea Pods and Capsules Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Tea Pods and Capsules refer to a sealed, small filter pouches containing tea inside, much like a tea bag. These products are round which are specially designed for brewing a perfect cup of tea. Tea Pods are the best thing you can put in your Nespresso machines. The increasing online sales is a major factor which is driving the growth for the tea pods and capsules market.

For Instance: as per UNCTAD, 27 April 2020 - E-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally in 2018, in 2017 it was $23.70 trillion, up by 8%. Furthermore, rise in annual consumption of tea is also excelling the market. According to the Tea Association of the U.S.A. Inc., in 2019, Americans consumed over 84 billion servings of tea, or more than 3.8 billion gallons. About 84% of all tea consumed was black tea, 15% was green Tea, and the small remaining amount was oolong, white and dark tea. Also, rise in demand for biodegradable and compostable products among consumers extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. On the other hand, increase in price of tea limits the growth of tea pods and capsules market in the forecasted period.

The key regions considered for the global Tea Pods and Capsules market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high consumption of tea and rise in the working population in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising production of tea would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tea Pods and Capsules market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Unilever

Gourmesso

International Coffee & Tea, LLC

Harney & Sons Fine Teas

Dualit

Nestle

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

Kusmi E-Commerce LLC

Caffe Vergnano

Tata Consumer Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Pods

Capsules

By Types:

Soft Tea Pods

Tea Capsules

Hard Tea Pods

By Tea Capsules Types:

Red Tea Capsules

Green Tea Capsules

Oolong Tea Capsules

Black Tea Capsules

Yellow Tea Capsules

By Material:

Conventional Plastic

Bio Plastics

Fabric

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retailing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

