Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Ongoing Trends And Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA)Market ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Global Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.
Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) is the purest version of alcohol. ENA alcohol is made from different raw materials such as sugarcane molasses or grains. It has a neutral smell and taste, and typically contains over 95 per cent alcohol by volume. The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages is driving the growth for the extra neutral alcohol market.
According to the NCBI, in 2020, a 54% increase in national sales of alcohol for the week ending March 21, 2020, compared with 1 year before; online sales increased 262% from 2019. Also, increase in club and restaurants culture in the urban area around the world is likely to offer a variety of growth opportunity in the extra neutral alcohol market. However, price fluctuation in the raw material and the side effects of the product are likely to restrain the market growth for the forecasted period.
The key regions considered for the global Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing due to the strong presence of extra neutral alcohol. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising the alcohol industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd. Mumias Sugar Company India Glycols Limited IFB Agro Industries Limited USA Distillers Shanker International The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd. GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD. Swift Chemicals Greenpoint Alcohols
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material:
Grain-Based
Sugarcane-Based
By Application:
Potable Alcohol
Flavors and Fragrances
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics
Printing
Cosmetics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
