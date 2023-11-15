CBD (Cannabidiol) Gummies Market Worldwide Industry Analysis, Future Demand And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global CBD (Cannabidiol) GummiesMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.
Global CBD (Cannabidiol) Gummies Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical in the Cannabis sativa plant, also known as cannabis or hemp. The cannabinoids in CBD Gummies bind to receptors in the body, which help reduce stress. Growing prevalence of neurological diseases and increasing use of cannabis for the treatment of neurological disorders are key drivers for the growth of CBD (Cannabidiol) Gummies market.
For instance, according to The Neurological Alliance UK's Neuro Numbers 2019 report- as of 2019, UK has an estimated 14.7 million neurological cases, which equates to 1 in 6 people suffering from one or more neurological condition. Also, as per the European Medicines Agency (EMA)- in September 2019, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved GW Pharmaceutical's Cannabidiol oral solution, EPIDYOLEX. EPIDYOLEX is the first plant-derived cannabis-based medicine, approved by the European agency. Also, with the increasing demand for certified products by consumers and rising Psychiatric disorders, the adoption & demand for CBD (Cannabidiol) Gummies is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, strengthen government policies for CBD use impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global CBD (Cannabidiol) Gummies market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to legalization of cannabis for medical purpose in the region. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand for the product from healthcare industry and favorable government policies would create lucrative growth prospects for the CBD (Cannabidiol) Gummies market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
CV Sciences Inc Dixie Brands Reliva CBD Sunday Scaries Green Roads Medix CBD Hemp Bombs PureKana Diamond CBD Premium Jane
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Concentration:
High
Low
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Market Overview
Market Definition and Scope
Market Dynamics
Market Industry Analysis
Market, Regional Analysis
Analysis of Leading Companies
Competitive Intelligence
Research Process
Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
