Paper Cups Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis-2032

The global Paper Cups Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A paper cup is a disposable cup that has been lined or coated with synthetic or bioplastic polymers to prevent liquid from soaking through. Hot beverages are served in single-coated paper cups, while chilled beverages are served in double-coated paper cups. These are coated with polyethylene and polylactic acid. The Paper Cups market is expanding because of factors such as the rising food and beverages industry & growing investment by cafes and restaurants

According to Statista in 2021, the food and beverages industry across the globe is rising rapidly. In 2021, the market generated revenue of around USD 281.14 billion. It is expected to grow with a CAGR value of around 9.5 % during 2021 -2028. Also, by 2028 the market is projected to be worth over half a trillion U.S. dollars. Whereas rising innovations have aided shelf life & demand for on-the-go consumption of beverages creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of substitutes hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Paper Cups Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for on-the-go consumption of beverages, the growing population living away from home. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising innovation by market players and rising consumer awareness of market players

Major market players included in this report are:

Huhtamaki oyj

Kap Cones Private Limited

Graphic packaging international

Dart container corporation

Konie Cups International Inc.

Go-Pak

Benders Paper Cups

International Paper

Phoenix Packaging Operations, LLC.

Eco-Products Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021: Chobani has introduced paper yoghurt cups. Previously, the company introduced paper packaging solutions for other dairy products like oat milk, cold brew coffee, and coffee creamers. According to the company, it will continue to investigate paper packaging solutions in order to reduce the use of plastic.

In February 2022: Huhtamaki has extended its support to Unilevers Carte DOr as it reduces plastic use with a switch to recyclable paper tubs and lids. The switch to recyclable paper-based packaging will allow the brand to eliminate more than 900 tonnes of virgin plastic in the UK each year.

Global Paper Cups Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Cup Type, End-user, Wall Type, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Cup:

Hot Paper Cups,

Cold Paper Cups

By End-user:

Quick Service Restaurants,

Institutional

By Wall:

Single-Wallpaper Cups,

Double-Wallpaper Cups,

Triple-Wallpaper Cups

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

