Riyadh plays host to first Saudi-African summit

(MENAFN) In a landmark diplomatic initiative, Saudi Arabia played host to its inaugural joint summit with African countries on Friday in Riyadh. The unprecedented event, marked by the presence of leaders from Africa and the Middle East, was strategically designed to foster stronger partnerships and enhance diplomatic relations between the participating nations.



The summit saw the attendance of leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Djibouti, Mauritania, as well as the prime ministers of Ethiopia and Niger, along with the foreign minister of Egypt. The Saudi Press Agency reported that the summit yielded over 50 deals and preliminary agreements spanning crucial sectors such as health, education, and development projects.



Notably, Saudi Arabia pledged significant financial support, offering $10 billion in financing and insurance guarantees for exports to the continent by 2030. Concurrently, the Saudi Arabian Development Fund committed to financing approximately USD5 billion in development projects over the same period. As part of its ambitious Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia additionally affirmed a commitment to invest USD25 billion in Africa by the end of the decade.



Describing the summit as an "important historic turning point in relations" among the participating nations, the event underscored a collective commitment to advancing mutual interests and cooperation.



Beyond economic and developmental collaborations, the leaders seized the opportunity to address pressing geopolitical concerns. Notably, they collectively called for a ceasefire in Gaza, with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman condemning the military assault, targeting of civilians, and violations of international law by Israeli authorities. Emphasizing the urgency of ending the conflict and preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians, the summit echoed these sentiments in the "Riyadh Declaration – Roadmap of Saudi-African Cooperation," solidifying a united stance on the matter.



As the summit unfolded, it became clear that this gathering not only marked a historic milestone in diplomatic relations but also laid the foundation for a new era of collaboration between Saudi Arabia and African nations. The multifaceted agreements and shared declarations reflect a commitment to addressing shared challenges, fostering economic growth, and promoting regional stability, positioning the summit as a pivotal moment in the evolving geopolitical landscape.



