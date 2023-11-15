Report call major Asian economies to Improve renewable energy for climate goals

(MENAFN) A report from a German think tank, Agora Energiewende, released on Wednesday highlights the need for nine major Asian economies to significantly increase the share of electricity generated from renewable sources to meet the global warming goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The report asserts that these economies must raise their current 6 percent reliance on renewable energy to at least 50 percent by 2030. It emphasizes that nearly a third of this renewable energy should be sourced from wind and solar power, with hydropower and other clean sources contributing a fifth, while the remaining portion would be from fossil fuels.



The analysis encompassed both developing nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam, where energy demand is rapidly increasing, and wealthier regions like Japan and South Korea, which have some of the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions. Notably, China and India, two major contributors to global emissions, were not included in the study.



The report aligns with the critical climate threshold of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Crossing this threshold poses increased risks of catastrophic events, including the loss of coral reefs, irreversible ice sheet melt, and heightened occurrences of water shortages, heatwaves, and extreme weather events, as outlined in a previous United Nations scientific report.



Agora Energiewende's findings reveal a common heavy reliance on fossil fuels among Asian nations, with their national energy plans not aligning with the ambitious climate pledges made by their respective governments. The report emphasizes the importance of adopting proven technologies such as wind and solar power to help these countries meet their climate goals, avoid exceeding self-imposed limits, and minimize investments in unnecessary fossil fuel infrastructure. Mathis Rogner, the Southeast Asia project lead for Agora Energiewende and a co-author of the report, underscores the potential of renewable energy in steering these nations toward a more sustainable and climate-friendly future.

