Eurozone manufacturing production witnesses 1.1 percent monthly decrease in September

(MENAFN) Official data released on Wednesday indicated a 1.1 percent month-on-month decline in industrial production in the euro area for September, slightly worse than the market's anticipated 1 percent decrease, according to Eurostat.



This reversal in September's figure follows a 0.6 percent monthly increase reported in August.



The breakdown reveals declines of 2.1 percent each in the production of consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods, a 1.3 percent drop in energy production, and a 0.3 percent decrease in intermediate goods production compared to the previous month.



However, the production of capital goods experienced a modest 0.3 percent increase during the same period.



Within the EU, industrial production also fell by 0.9 percent from the previous month in September. Notable monthly decreases were observed in Belgium (-3.2 percent), Portugal (-3.0 percent), Estonia, and Ireland (both -2.9 percent).



Conversely, Croatia (4.3 percent), Slovenia (4.1 percent), and Hungary (1.3 percent) reported the most substantial monthly increases.



On an annual basis, industrial output plummeted by 6.9 percent in the euro area and 6.1 percent in the EU. The Eurozone, or EA19, represents member states using the euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

