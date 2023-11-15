Global market rise as US inflation report raise optimism

(MENAFN) Global shares experienced a robust rally on Wednesday, buoyed by a widespread surge on Wall Street driven by positive sentiment following an encouraging U.S. inflation report. The optimistic data has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may ease off on further interest rate hikes. In the early trading sessions, France's CAC 40 rose by 0.5 percent to 7,221.25, Germany's DAX edged 0.2 percent higher to 15,644.95, and Britain's FTSE 100 surged by 1.0 percent to 7,515.58. Meanwhile, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2 percent, and those for the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent.



In Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 displayed resilience, rising by 2.5 percent to finish at 33,519.70. This positive performance occurred despite news that Japan's economy contracted at a worse-than-expected 2.1 percent annual rate in July-September, with a quarterly contraction of 0.5 percent. Analysts point to weakening private demand, slackening exports, and sluggish wage growth as ongoing challenges for Japan's economic recovery.



Hong Kong’s Hang Seng witnessed a notable increase of 3.9 percent, reaching 18,079.00, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6 percent to 3,072.83. Economic figures for October indicated that the Chinese economy is holding steady, with factory output and retail sales showing growth, although property sales experienced a decline. Despite some indicators slowing down, lending, exports, and inflation in China have remained lower than anticipated.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 joined the positive trend, jumping by 1.4 percent to 7,105.90, and South Korea's Kospi surged by 2.2 percent to 2,486.67.



The momentum follows a notable surge on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 recorded its best day since April, jumping by 1.9 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.4 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.4 percent. This rally came on the heels of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report revealing a slowdown in overall price increases, increasing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve may adopt a more cautious approach to future interest rate hikes. The positive market response indicates a sense of optimism among investors regarding the potential easing of monetary policy.

