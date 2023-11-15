UK inflation experiences major decrease to 2-year low in October

(MENAFN) Official figures reveal a substantial drop in inflation in the United Kingdom in October, reaching its lowest level in two years. The Office for National Statistics reported that consumer prices were 4.6 percent higher in the year to October, a notable decrease from the 6.7 percent recorded in the previous month. This decline, attributed to the exclusion of last year's sharp rise in domestic energy bills following Russia's invasion of Ukraine from the annual comparison, signifies the fulfillment of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to halve inflation this year. Sunak had made this commitment when inflation stood at more than 10 percent after assuming office.



The government's achievement of this pledge provides a degree of reassurance for the Conservative government, which is currently trailing the Labour Party in opinion polls ahead of an upcoming general election mandated to take place by January 2025. Sunak emphasized the positive impact on the cost of living, stating that delivering on this pledge is the best way to provide financial security to families.



Despite the government's success in meeting its inflation target, Labour's economic spokesperson, Rachel Reeves, criticized the celebration, arguing that the government should not be celebrating while people continue to grapple with the challenges of the cost of living. Reeves highlighted the economic struggles faced by working people, including higher mortgage bills, ongoing price increases, and inflation exceeding the Bank of England's target.



While the government plays a role in managing inflation through measures such as controlling public sector pay awards, the primary factor influencing the recent drop in inflation is attributed to actions taken by the Bank of England. The central bank, tasked with achieving a target inflation rate of 2 percent, recently maintained its main interest rate at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent. The bank's indication that borrowing costs will likely remain at these elevated levels for an extended period underscores the complex economic landscape that continues to impact the United Kingdom.

MENAFN15112023000045015682ID1107427752