Eurozone trade surplus soars to USD10.9B in September

(MENAFN) Official data released on Wednesday revealed that the Eurozone trade surplus soared to €10 billion (which is equivalent to USD10.9 billion) in September, marking a significant improvement from the €36.6 billion deficit reported in the same month of 2022, according to Eurostat.
Eurozone goods exports to the global market experienced a 9.3 percent decline from the previous year, amounting to €235.8 billion (which makes up to USD256,1 billion) in September. Conversely, goods imports witnessed a substantial drop of 23.9 percent, reaching €225.8 billion (USD245,3 billion) during the same period.
In terms of intra-euro area trade, transactions amounted to €217.3 billion (USD236,0 billion) in July, reflecting a notable 15.5 percent decrease compared to September 2022.
Expanding the scope to the broader European Union, the EU27 recorded a trade surplus of €7.1 billion (USD7,7 billion) in September, a noteworthy shift from the €47.4 billion (USD51,4 billion) deficit recorded in the corresponding period last year.
Looking at the cumulative data for January to September, the Eurozone’s overseas shipments surpassed €2.1 trillion (USD2,2 trillion), while imports amounted to the same figure. Consequently, the single-currency zone witnessed a surplus of €16.3 billion (USD17,7 billion) during the nine-month period.
