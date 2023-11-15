Biden, Xi to soothe ties amid tensions

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping are set to engage in a crucial meeting at Filoli Estate in California, seeking to stabilize U.S.-China relations following a period of heightened tensions. The meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, marks their first direct conversation in a year. The relationship between the two economic superpowers has been strained by various issues, including the U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon, differences over Taiwan, and China's alleged hacking of a Biden official's emails.



While both leaders aim to demonstrate that the U.S. and China can be economic competitors without being in a winner-take-all scenario, President Biden is prepared to address challenging issues. Trade disputes, Beijing's growing ties with Iran, and human rights concerns are expected to be on the agenda. The location of the meeting, Filoli Estate, reflects the emphasis on privacy and security for this high-stakes discussion.



One of the key points of discussion is likely to be Iran and its role in the Israel-Hamas conflict. President Biden is expected to urge President Xi to leverage China's influence over Iran, particularly as a significant buyer of Iranian oil, to prevent actions that could escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The outcome of this meeting could significantly impact the trajectory of U.S.-China relations and their roles on the global stage.

