Russian, North Korean officials meet in Pyongyang to discuss boosting collaboration

(MENAFN) Senior Russian and North Korean officials convened in Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss enhancing collaboration across various domains, including trade, science, and technology, as reported by local media.



A delegation from Russia, led by Alexandr Kozlov, the Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology, arrived in the North Korean capital for the 10th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science, and Technology, according to a Korean news outlet.



During the inter-sector talks, officials from both nations deliberated on practical issues concerning cooperation in diverse fields. The Russian delegation received a warm welcome from Yun Jong Ho, the Minister of External Economic Relations, a day earlier.



The ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have strengthened, notably after Kim Jong-un's official visit to Russia in September. Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Pyongyang, expressing full support for North Korea's policies and aligning Moscow with Pyongyang against the United States.



Subsequently, the US, South Korea, and Japan alleged that North Korea had supplied weapons to Russia. Seoul issued a warning of potential retaliation if Moscow transferred missile technology to Pyongyang.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107427735