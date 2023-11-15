Israeli military explodes basement of multiple buildings within Al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza

(MENAFN) Following the Israeli forces' raid on Wednesday, the Israeli army conducted "explosions" in the basements of multiple buildings within the Al-Shifa Hospital complex.



"The Israeli army is the sole party firing inside the Al-Shifa Hospital and its surroundings,'' as reported by a source inside the hospital.



“The Israeli army is holding dozens of displaced people and medical staff in the backyard of the hospital, interrogating them,” the source declared, saying that the present condition in Gaza's main health facility, which has been almost out of service because of intense shelling by Israeli forces.



Based on news, "the Israeli army is carrying out extensive searches in the buildings it has ‘invaded.’”



"Israeli army snipers have taken positions on the roofs of several tall buildings in the hospital, creating holes in them,” the same source declared.



As per Gaza's government media office, the medical complex currently houses approximately 1,500 medical staff, 700 patients, 39 premature babies, and 7,000 displaced individuals.



Amidst the 40th day of the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, the latest statistics from Palestinian authorities reveal a grim toll, with at least 11,320 Palestinians reported killed, including over 7,800 women and children. Additionally, more than 29,200 others have sustained injuries during the ongoing conflict.

