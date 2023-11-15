EU cites loss of economic momentum in 2023

(MENAFN) The European Union's executive commission has revised its growth forecast for both this year and the next, citing a loss of economic momentum in 2023. In its autumn economic forecast, the commission highlighted the impact of inflation on consumer spending and increased central bank interest rates, which have discouraged borrowing for both purchases and investment.



The downward adjustments include a reduction in the growth outlook for the 20 eurozone countries from 0.8 percent to 0.6 percent for this year and from 1.3 percent to 1.2 percent for the following year. These figures, though modest, are still susceptible to risks stemming from geopolitical conflicts such as Russia's war against Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. While these conflicts have not yet disrupted oil supplies from Middle Eastern producers like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the commission warns of potential disruptions that could significantly impact energy prices and global economic growth.



Despite the subdued growth, the commission notes that unemployment remains near record lows, and there is an expectation for an improvement in growth as inflation subsides. The current economic challenges have been exacerbated by strong price pressures and necessary monetary tightening. However, the commission anticipates a modest uptick in growth for 2024 as inflation eases further, and the labor market continues to show resilience.



The EU commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni, acknowledged the difficulties faced by the EU economy in the current year, emphasizing the toll taken by price pressures, necessary monetary tightening, and weak global demand on households and businesses. Looking ahead, the commission remains cautiously optimistic about 2024, foreseeing improved conditions as inflation decreases, and the labor market demonstrates resilience. Despite these projections, the EU economy has seen minimal growth throughout the year, with a zero increase in the first quarter, a 0.2 percent growth in the third, and a 0.1 percent decline in output in the third quarter.

