Hamas condemns US allegations around using Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as ‘command, control node’

(MENAFN) Hamas expressed strong disapproval of the US statement made on Tuesday, refuting the claim that the group, along with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), is using Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a "command and control node."



A spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, stated earlier on Tuesday that the US has information "from a variety of intelligence sources" that suggests that PIJ and Hamas are using "some hospitals," such as al-Shifa, "and tunnels underneath them to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages."



He indicated that the organizations "operate a command and control node" in al-Shifa in particular.



Hamas stated that the comments “represent an American green light for the (Israeli) occupation to commit more brutal massacres against hospitals to destroy the health sector and pressure our people to displace them from their land.”



"We renew our call to the United Nations to form an international committee to tour and inspect all hospitals to determine the falsehood of the narrative of the occupation and its ally Washington, which bears direct responsibility for the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip," it added.



The Palestinian group continued to affirm that “hospitals in the Gaza Strip, especially in the north, are constantly targeted by bombing by the Israeli army, which exacerbates the catastrophic situation, especially the siege imposed on hospitals and health centers and the running out of fuel. This led to the death of sick and wounded people, including children.”

