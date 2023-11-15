Starch Derivatives Market Size, Report, Trends, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global starch derivatives market size was US$ 51.1 billion in 2021. The global starch derivatives market is forecast to grow to US$ 81.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Starch derivatives play an essential role as a thickener and stabilizer in the food and beverage industry, binding agent in the pharmaceutical industry, and emulsifier in the cosmetics industry. Starch derivatives are considered efficient for pH stability improvement, and shear stability, acid stability, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing funding by governments for starch derivatives will fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market. In addition, other factors like rapidly rising population, growing demand for convenience foods and beverages, etc., will fuel the demand for starch derivatives during the forecast period.

The fact that starch holds immense importance due to its application in glue processing, textile finishing, weaving, bio-fuel, fermentation, etc., will propel the starch derivatives market forward. In addition, demand for personal care products is growing steeply, owing to rising consumer awareness, increasing disposable income, etc. As a result, it will benefit the starch derivatives market during the analysis period.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies like China and India will also drive the demand for starch derivatives. Further, increasing middle-class purchasing capacity and rising spending on healthcare will also benefit the starch derivatives market during the analysis period. On the flip side, variation in raw material costs may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the demand for starch derivatives from the cosmetics segment. However, the healthcare, food & beverage, and other sectors witnessed a substantial boom in terms of revenue. As a result, it has been opportunistic for the starch derivatives market. Consumer spending in healthcare also increased substantially, which brought opportunities for the starch derivatives market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific starch derivatives market is forecast to record significant growth, owing to the rising demand for processed food, increasing healthcare spending, and growing disposable income. Changing lifestyle of people is significantly upsurging the demand for ready-to-eat meals. As a result, it will benefit the starch derivatives market during the forecast period. Apart from that, booming pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries will unveil lucrative growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast timeframe. The market is expected to witness significant growth potential due to the growing population of the region during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Archer Daniels Midland Company

? Cargill Incorporated

? Royal Avebe U.A (Avebe Nutrition)

? Ingredion Incorporated

? Beneo

? Roquette

? Tate & Lyle PLC

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Starch Derivatives industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Starch Derivatives sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Starch Derivatives output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Starch Derivatives output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Starch Derivatives market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Starch Derivatives market.

Market Segmentation

The global starch derivatives market segmentation focuses on Product, Raw Material, Application, and Region.

By Product:

? Maltodextrin

? Glucose syrup

? Cyclodextrin

? Hydrolysates

? Modified starch

? Others

By Raw Material:

? Corn

? Cassava

? Potato

? Wheat

By Application:

? Food & beverages

? Cosmetics

? Paper

? Pharmaceuticals

? Feed

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

