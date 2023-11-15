Food Enzymes Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Statistics, Trends And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global food enzymes market size was US$ 2101.7 million in 2021. The global food enzymes market is forecast to grow to US$ 4121.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food enzymes are complex compounds that operate as catalysers and are widely utilized in the food processing industry to increase diversity, variety, and quality. Food enzymes are frequently employed in food processing because of their numerous benefits, which include, coagulation, flavour, texture, preservation, smell enhancement, and tenderization. Enzymes are widely utilized in the baking, fruit juice, and cheese-producing industries, as well as in brewing.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for processed food will also escalate the demand for food enzymes during the study period. Accompanied by that, the rising global population and changing lifestyles of people will drive the food enzymes market forward during the study timeframe.

Growing awareness related to the nutritional benefits of food enzymes will also contribute to the growth of the market. After the COVID-19 pandemic, choices of people are significantly shifting toward nutritional food. Apart from that, rules and regulations imposed by government bodies will also benefit the food enzymes market during the study period. On the flip side, a restricted pH operational range may limit the adoption of food enzymes during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food enzymes increased. The consumer demand for packed food products increased due to food shortages and lockdown restrictions. As a result, it drove the growth of the food enzymes market. Moreover, the high shelf life of the packed food products drove the demand. Consumers also became more health conscious, which has been opportunistic for the food enzymes market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global food enzymes market due to changing lifestyles of people. The Asia-Pacific market for food enzymes will also record significant growth due to the rising demand for high-quality processed food and the rising population of the region.

Competitors in the Market

? AUM Enzymes

? DuPont

? Associated British Foods plc

? DSM

? Novozymes

? CHR. Hansen

? Kerry Group

? Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

? Biocatalysts Ltd.

? Puratos Group

? Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

? Amano Enzyme Inc.

? Koninklijke DSM

? Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited

? Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Food Enzymes industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Food Enzymes sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Food Enzymes output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Food Enzymes output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Food Enzymes market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Food Enzymes market.

Market Segmentation

The global food enzymes market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Source, and Region.

By Type

? Carbohydrase

? Lipase

? Protease

? Others

By Application

? Food & Beverages

? Processed Food

? Diary

? Bakery

? Confectionary

By Source

? Microorganisms

? Animals

? Plants

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Food Enzymes Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Food Enzymes Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Food Enzymes Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Food Enzymes Market Size (2023-2031)

