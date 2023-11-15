Industrial Margarine Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Revenue, Latest Trends, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global industrial margarine market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global industrial margarine market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Margarine is a non-dairy food made from vegetable fat and animal fat. For toppings, baking spreads, and other cooking uses, industrial margarine is used as a substitute for butter.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly rising demand for industrial margarine due to growing consumer demand for natural products will fuel the growth of the industrial margarine market during the forecast period. In addition, continuously declining prices of industrial margarine will benefit the global market.

The growing trend of home-baking will benefit the industrial margarine market during the analysis period. In addition, increasing focus on sustainability and favourable government rules will escalate the demand for the industrial margarine market during the analysis period. The rapidly rising range of bakeries, confectionaries, and convenience stores globally will also benefit the industrial margarine market during the forecast period. On the flip side, strict regulations associated with the use of industrial margarine may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Innovations in the industry will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, various food manufacturers in the US are pushing the production of trans-fat-free margarine products. Thus, it is attributed to accelerating the growth of the industrial margarine market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the industrial margarine market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising demand for baked goods in the region. In addition to that, rising health consciousness among customers due to the rapidly growing prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure, and constipation will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the industrial margarine market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry players witnessed a shortage of subcontractors and materials, supply chain disruptions, and the termination of contracts to control expenses. Thus, the pandemic had a severe negative impact on the industrial margarine market. The market also experienced other challenges like lockdowns and restaurant closures, which declined the demand for the industrial margarine market. However, the pandemic also affected consumer buying behaviour. As a result, the cost-effectiveness of industrial margarine emerged as a significant boon during the times of the pandemic. Thus, this factor drove the growth of the industrial margarine market.

Competitors in the Market

