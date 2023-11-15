Food Safety Testing Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global food safety testing market size was US$ 17.1 million in 2021. The global food safety testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food safety testing is a type of physical food testing that uses the scientific investigation of the food's varied physical qualities or nutrient content. Microbial development causes a variety of foodborne illnesses and disorders; therefore, food safety testing has become necessary. Food testing serves as a quality indicator by revealing data related to the food's structure, texture, color, ingredients, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1099

Factors Influencing the Market

Government initiatives aimed at ensuring consumer safety will fuel the growth of the food safety testing market during the forecast period.

Rising consumer knowledge related to the harmful effects of contaminated food and rising incidents of food-borne diseases will escalate the demand for food safety testing during the study period. Moreover, the fact that safety certification ensures the high quality of food will benefit the food safety testing market during the study period.

Rising demand for product information, mainly related to ingredients, nutritional content, etc., will also drive the demand for food safety testing during the forecast period. In addition, growing cases of allergies to a specific ingredient or product will also contribute to the growth of the food safety testing market. On the flip side, additional costs added to the product due to food safety testing may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Many services were affected due to the expansion of the virus, which resulted in rise in the public health awareness. Because of the fear of disease spread, the adoption of a healthy lifestyle increased among the general public. The food safety testing market witnessed significant growth due to the rise in consumer awareness related to the health hazards of unsafe food. Moreover, governments also took several steps and introduced various food standards for food manufacture, storage, and processing. As a result, the demand for food safety testing increased during the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the food safety testing market due to mounting urbanization and the busy schedules of the people, which is increasing the consumption of processed food. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by the governments in the region to ensure food safety will also drive the demand for food safety testing in the coming years, thereby prompting the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

? Bureau Veritas S.A.

? Genetic ID NA, Inc

? Covance, Inc

? Bio-Rad Laboratories

? Neogen Corporation

? Intertek Group PLC

? ALS Limited

? FoodChain ID

? Merieux (US)

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Food Safety Testing industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Food Safety Testing sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Food Safety Testing output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Food Safety Testing output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Food Safety Testing market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Food Safety Testing market.

Market Segmentation

The global food safety testing market segmentation focuses on Contaminants, Food Type, Testing Method, and Region.

By Contaminants

? Pesticides

? Genetically Modified Organisms

? Toxins

? Allergens

? Pathogens

By Food Type

? Processed Foods

? Dairy Products

? Fruits and Vegetables

? Meat and Poultry

? Others (food grains, beverages)

By Testing Method

? Microbiology Testing

? Analytical Chemistry Testing

? Sensory Testing

? Nutrition Analysis

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Food Safety Testing Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Food Safety Testing Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Food Safety Testing Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Food Safety Testing Market Size (2023-2031)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level Food Safety Testing market revenues, extending projections until 2031. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the Food Safety Testing market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of Food Safety Testing business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443498619/2796/2023-11-15T05:05:43