Food Antioxidants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global food antioxidants market size was US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. The global food antioxidants market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antioxidants are natural chemicals that protect the body from the harmful effects of oxygen. It's also known as an oxidation inhibitor, which means it blocks free radicals from generating chemical reactions that may drive chain reactions that kill the organism's cells. The term antioxidant refers to substances that are helpful to human health. Antioxidants include vitamins C, E, and beta carotene, which are used to prevent the body from the detrimental effects of oxidation.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1098

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising consumption of processed food will significantly drive the growth of the food antioxidants market. Further, the consumption of processed food or ultra-processed food is increasing at a rapid pace. Since these food products contain saturated fats, carbohydrates, total fats, free sugars, sodium, etc., they can have a long-term impact on health, such as high and low blood pressure. Thus, all of these factors will drive the demand for natural antioxidants during the analysis period, thereby driving the growth of the food antioxidants market.

Antioxidants also find a wide range of applications in the animal feed industry, the food and beverage business, and the cosmetics industry, which will benefit the food antioxidants market during the analysis period. On the flip side, stringent government regulations associated with the use of food antioxidants may limit the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food antioxidants declined as the consumption of meat and livestock products decreased. Moreover, the shutdown of many facilities in various countries as a result of the nationwide lockdown further hampered the growth of the food antioxidants market.

Moreover, demand for poultry products reduced drastically, owing to the fright of the virus (COVID-19) across the globe. Thus, it negatively affected the food antioxidants market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food antioxidants market is forecast to emerge as the largest food antioxidants market in terms of region. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing awareness related to the benefits of food antioxidants. Further, the growing focus on healthy eating habits, the movement toward natural and organic foods, and the rapidly rising demand for convenience food will also contribute to the growth of the food antioxidants market. Growing industrialization, increasing demand for packaged foods, and customer preference for quality products will benefit the food antioxidants market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Cargill Incorporated

? Archer Daniels Midland Company

? BASF SE

? DuPont

? Advanced Organic Materials, S.A.

? Eastman Chemical Company

? Kalsec Inc.

? DSM

? International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF

? Kemin Industries, Inc

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Food Antioxidants industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Food Antioxidants sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Food Antioxidants output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Food Antioxidants output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Food Antioxidants market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Food Antioxidants market.

Market Segmentation

The global food antioxidants market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, and Region.

By Type:

? Natural

o Vitamin E

o Vitamin C

o Carotenoids

o Rosemary extracts

o Green tea extracts

o Other natural types (acerola extracts and grapeseed extracts)

? Synthetic

o TBHQ

o BHA

o BHT

o PG

o Other synthetic types (potassium sorbate and calcium propionate)

By Source:

? Fruits & vegetables

? Oils

? Spices & herbs

? Botanical extracts

? Gallic acid

? Petroleum-derived

By Application:

? Fats & oils

? Prepared foods

? Prepared meat & poultry

? Seafood

? Bakery & confectionery

? Plant-based alternatives (meat & dairy)

? Nutraceuticals

? Other

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Food Antioxidants Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Food Antioxidants Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Food Antioxidants Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Food Antioxidants Market Size (2023-2031)

Reasons to Acquire This Report

(A) This research imparts invaluable insights tailored for senior management, policymakers, industry professionals, product innovators, sales executives, and stakeholders within the market. It equips them with the information needed to make well-informed decisions and craft effective strategies.

(B) The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level Food Antioxidants market revenues, extending projections until 2031. This dataset empowers companies to gauge their market presence, recognize avenues for growth, and explore emerging markets.

(C) Through meticulous segmentation of the Food Antioxidants market encompassing types, applications, technologies, and end-uses, this study empowers leaders to blueprint their products and allocate resources based on the projected growth trajectories of each segment.

(D) Investors stand to gain from the market analysis by gaining insights into market scope, positioning, key drivers, challenges, limitations, expansion prospects, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, they can make well-considered investment choices.

(E) The report conducts an intricate analysis of competitors, unraveling their pivotal strategies and market positioning. This intelligence equips businesses with a profound understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to chart their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study facilitates the assessment of Food Antioxidants business projections delineated by region, key countries, and prominent companies, bestowing invaluable information for investment strategizing and decision-making.

Why is our study consequential?

Our study holds paramount importance for various reasons, a few of which include:

? Assisting businesses in gauging the viability of new or existing products or services.

? Facilitating business enterprises in the identification and cultivation of novel market segments.

? Providing a preemptive understanding of consumer demand prior to introducing new products, services, or features.

? Enhancing the overall efficacy of marketing, advertising, and promotional initiatives.

? Analyzing market trends to aid businesses in devising adaptive strategies.

? Guiding businesses in the optimal placement of their products.

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443498629/2796/2023-11-15T05:05:53