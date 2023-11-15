Acne Drugs Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global acne drugs market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global acne drugs market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Acne medications are used to treat acne problems. The most popular acne medications include benzoyl peroxide, azelaic acid, and salicylic acid. Acne pharmaceuticals are therapies that are applied directly to the exposed or damaged skin. Acne is a significant skin condition that frequently causes psychological and emotional problems.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1120

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising cases of skin-related problems and unhealthy lifestyles of people will fuel the growth of the global acne drug market during the forecast period. In addition, growing disposable income and a rising number of lunches of effective acne medications will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Mounting concerns for consumers' own physical appearances is set to develop the acne drugs market growth. Owing to changing lifestyles and high prevalence among teens have tended to prompt the drug demand. In addition, rising pollution levels and associated skin problems will also boost the demand for acne drugs during the study period.

On the contrary, side effects associated with acne remedies may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global acne drugs market, owing to the rapidly rising cases of acne in the region. A study by the American Association of Dermatology states that nearly 50 million people suffered from acne in 2020. In addition, more than 4% of the population in Australia suffered from the long-term condition of acne. Further, growing awareness about the effective acne therapies will contribute to the growth of the acne drugs market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific acne drugs market will also record potential growth due to the growing demand for acne therapeutics. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness about advanced therapeutics will bolster market development.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for acne drugs reduced as a result of the frequent visits to the doctor. Almost every healthcare body started focusing on offering adequate treatment to the COVID-19-affected patients. Moreover, the threat of the virus limited everyone from going to clinics. As a result, it affected the growth of the acne drugs market.

Competitors in the Market

? Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

? Johnson & Johnson

? Almirall SA.

? Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

? Valeant Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

? Glaxo SmithKline Plc

? Mylan N.V.

? Mayne Pharma Group Limited

? Nestle SA

? Bausch Health Companies Inc.

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Acne Drugs industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Acne Drugs sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Acne Drugs output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Acne Drugs output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Acne Drugs market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Acne Drugs market.

Market Segmentation

The global acne drugs market segmentation focuses on Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Therapeutic Class

? Retinoid

o Topical Retinoid & Combination Retinoid

o Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin)

? Antibiotic

? Topical Antibiotic & Combination Antibiotics

o Oral Antibiotics

o Salicylic Acid

o Benzoyl Peroxide

? Other medications

By Formulation

? Topical Medication

? Oral Medication

By Type

? Prescription Medicine

? Over-the-counter medicines

By Acne Type

? Non-inflammatory acne

? Inflammatory acne

By Distribution Channel

? Retail Store

? Pharmacy & Drug Store

? E-Commerce

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443499073/2796/2023-11-15T05:13:26