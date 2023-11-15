Predictive Analytics In Banking Market Size, Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, Size And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global predictive analytics in banking market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global predictive analytics in banking market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.91 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Predictive analytics is a modern technology used in the banking industry to gain client insights. The technology is widely used to offer a more individualized and better client experience. It assists financial businesses with risk assessment, regulatory management, and customer relationship management (CRM). Predictive analytics could also be used by credit card firms to create credit lines for their clients. Apart from that, insurance firms can utilize predictive analytics to determine premium levels.

Factors Influencing the Market

There are millions of IoT devices in use worldwide, and fraud activities, including money laundering, financial fraud, and card fraud are rising notably. Additionally, property payments are anticipated in and out of business, and customers are fostering the expansion of global banking predictive analytics.

Other factors such as rising demand from developed economies and the growing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in mobile banking applications will also contribute to the growth of predictive analytics in banking market during the forecast period.

Rising awareness among consumers related to predictive analytics in banking will also benefit the market. On the flip side, issues related to the implementation of predictive analytics in banking may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly raised the need to adopt crucial practices to avoid fraud. The cases of fraud increased during the pandemic, which forced institutions to take mandatory steps. In addition, the use of IoT devices surged during the pandemic as digitalization was triggered. Thus, it was opportunistic for predictive analytics in the banking market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the predictive analytics in banking market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology in the region. In addition, strict regulations imposed by the government bodies will significantly raise the demand for predictive analytics in banking to boost data security. The Asia-Pacific predictive analytics in banking market will also record significant growth due to the rising awareness of the benefits of predictive analytics in banking. Apart from that, the growing number of banking institutions in the region will escalate growth prospects for this regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global predictive analytics in banking market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, and Region.

By Component

? Solution

? Services

By Deployment Model

? On-Premise

? Cloud

By Organization Size

? Large Enterprises

? SME's

By Application

? Fraud Detection & Prevention

? Customer Management

? Sales & Marketing

? Workforce Management

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

