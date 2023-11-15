Dental Insurance Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global dental insurance market size was US$ 144.1 billion in 2021. The global dental insurance market is forecast to grow to US$ 451.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dental insurance is a type of health insurance that covers only the health of a person's dentistry or oral cavity. It deducts the amount of treatment. This insurance pays the patient's dental expenses.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising awareness about the significance of oral hygiene is primarily driving the growth of the global dental insurance market. In addition, other factors like growing disposable income and the growing prevalence of oral diseases will fuel the growth of the global dental insurance market during the study period.

Growing support from governments and protection of dental insurers from financial shocks will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the dental insurance market during the study period. In addition to that, technological advancements in this sector, such as the integration of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing, will benefit the dental insurance market during the study period.

The availability of cost-effective insurance plans is expected to drive the consumer demand during the study period. On the flip side, high-profit margins may limit the growth of the dental insurance market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the dental insurance market. It is owing to the growing awareness among the people of the region. Further, rising disposable income and favourable policies by government bodies will contribute to the growth of this regional dental insurance market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to record significant growth in the dental insurance market. It is due to the rising awareness about oral health and the growing deployment of dental insurance technology services. Favourable government policies will also benefit the market. For instance, the Chinese government is promoting the implementation of commercial dental insurance, which will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the dental insurance market of the region during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The dental insurance market witnessed a dramatic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the demand for dental insurance plans decreased drastically. Dental treatment requires social contact, which significantly raises the chances of virus transmission. As a result, various clinics and hospitals closed their doors. Thus, it hampered the growth of the dental insurance market.

Competitors in the Market

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The global dental insurance market segmentation focuses on Coverage, Type, Demographics, and Region.

By Coverage

? Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

? Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

? Dental Indemnity Plans

? Others

By Type

? Major

? Basic

? Preventive

By Demographics

? Senior Citizens

? Adults

? Minors

By End-User

? Individuals

? Corporates

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

