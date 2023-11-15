Cash Flow Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cash flow market size was US$ 10.3 billion in 2021. The global cash flow market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Liquidity, payments, account balances, and cash flows are all handled by a cash management system. Cash management is a broad topic of finance that deals with money collection, handling, and utilization. It is a marketing idea for various cash flow-related services that are offered primarily to larger company clients. A cash management system with a central stage provides benefits such as zero balance accounting, cash concentration, and management of many bank relationships.

Factors Influencing the Market

The fact that cash flow management systems have cash positioning and forecasting capabilities, and help financial institutions like banks boost cash capital returns while lowering operational expenses, will fuel the growth of the overall cash flow market during the forecast period.

In addition, cash management systems make the process more agile and effective. Its effective enterprise-level networking and banking applications will benefit the cash flow market during the analysis period.

The growing trend of centralized cash management solutions will also bring untapped opportunities for the cash flow market during the analysis period. Moreover, the benefits of these solutions, such as analysis of information on cash and financial transactions, will accelerate the market growth during the study period.

Smart and safe technologies are expected to help organizations combat cash handling and storage problems. As a result, the cash flow market will gain traction during the forecast period. On the flip side, the growing range of new regulations and financial standards may limit the demand for cash flow management systems during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, banking institutions witnessed a sudden hike in terms of revenue. The demand for online transactions and cash-free payments increased. Various e-commerce websites made it mandatory for users to pay online, which significantly drove the demand for the cash flow market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the cash flow market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing trend of technologies such as AI, ML, BI, and data analytics. In addition, major players in this field are launching effective cash flow tools and services, which will help the market reach new heights in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific cash flow market is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, owing to the increasing demand for money management systems. In addition, the rising need for enterprise-level connectivity and rapidly growing demand for liquidity management will drive this regional market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Infosys Limited

? Oracle Corporation

? Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

? The Sage Group PLC (Intacct Corporation)

? Glory Ltd. (Glory Global Solutions, Inc.)

? NTT Data Corporation

? HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)

? Aurionpro Solutions Limited

? Intimus International Group

? Finastra Group Holdings Limited (Vista Equity Partners)

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cash flow market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Type, Organization, Vertical, and Region.

By Component:

? Solutions

? Services

? Consulting Services

? Implementation Services

? Support Services

By Deployment Type:

? On-premises

? Cloud

By Organization Size:

? Large Enterprises

? Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

? Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

? Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITes)

? Construction and Real Estate

? Retail and eCommerce

? Manufacturing

? Government and Non-Profit Organizations

? Healthcare

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

