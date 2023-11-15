ATM Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global ATM market stood at US$ 20.9 billion in 2021. The global ATM market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is a type of banking machine that allows customers to execute simple transactions without the assistance of branch personnel. People with credit or debit cards can get cash and deposit cash through ATMs. Depositing and cash distribution from ATMs necessitate an efficient cash management system. Cash recycling is a cutting-edge cash management technology that benefits banks by preventing bogus identification, ensuring complete correctness, and improving customer service.

Factors Influencing the Market

The convenience and other advantages offered by ATMs will primarily boost the growth of the ATM market during the forecast period. The need for ATM machines has increased due to their convenience. People are no longer required to stand in a long queue or visit the bank branch to deposit cash and get the payment. Unlike banks, ATM services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is significantly driving the growth of the ATM market.

Advancements in the ATM will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the ATM market. Users are most concerned about safety while using ATMs. However, the integration of improved security mechanisms such as fingerprint, biometrics, and double authentication will be a significant solution as it adds an additional security layer to security and prevents fraud. Thus, such initiatives are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the ATM market during the forecast period.

Governments are also taking significant steps to cater to the demands of the public. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated banks in India to stop allowing magstripe cards and offer EMV chip cards in 2019. Thus, such effective steps will benefit the ATM market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high risk associated with the use of ATMs may limit the growth of the global ATM market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific ATM market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of the ATM market is attributed to the growing use of ATMs in developing economies like China, Japan, South Korea, etc. China is expected to hold the highest share in the Asia-Pacific ATM market due to the availability of a high range of ATMs in the country. Apart from that, the presence of large unbanked populations across countries like India and China will contribute to the growth of the ATM market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on ATM manufacturing and supply chains. As a result, it negatively affected the overall ATM market. Moreover, stringent mobility restrictions in countries like India and China further halted the use of ATMs to an extent. As a result, people became more inclined toward digital payment methods.

Competitors in the Market

? Diebold Nixdorf

? Euronet Worldwide Incorporation

? GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

? NHAUSA

? Source Technologies

? Incorporated NCR Corporation

? Fujitsu Ltd

? Hess Cash Systems GmbH

? NCR Corporation

? Triton Systems of Delaware LLC

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the ATM industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the ATM sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global ATM output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global ATM output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global ATM market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the ATM market.

Market Segmentation

The global ATM market segmentation focuses on User Interface, Solution Type, and Region.

By User Interface:

? Keyboard

? Touchscreen

By Solution Type:

? Deployment

? On-Site

? Off-Site

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

