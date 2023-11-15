India E-Waste Management Market Size, Future Trends, 2023 Top Key Players, Growth, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the India e-waste management market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
India e-waste management market was valued at US$ 1,500.43 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,578.27 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.
The report gives a thorough analysis of the India e-waste management market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.
The leading companies mentioned are
A2Z Group BVG Cosmos Recycling Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd. Ecowise Waste Management Pvt. Ltd Green IT Recycling Center Pvt Ltd. HYDROAIR TECTONICS (PCD) LTD JITF Urban Infrastructure Limited Ramky Group Tatva Global Environment Ltd TES HQ Waste Ventures India Whitelake Organics Pvt Ltd Other Prominent Players
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The segmentation overview of the India e-waste management market includes
By Recycler
Glass Recycler Metal Recycler Plastic Recycler PCB Recycler
By Source Type
Household Appliances
Washing Machines Refrigerators Air Conditioners Others Consumer Electronics
Televisions Computers & IT Devices Phones Others Industrial Equipment Others
By Applications
Disposals
Reuse Landfill Incineration Recycled
By Material
Metals
Ferrous Non-Ferrous Plastics Glass Others
Copper Aluminium Gold Silver Cadmium Others
By States
North India
Uttar Pradesh Punjab Haryana Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand West India
Rajasthan Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh East India
Jharkhand Odisha West Bengal Rest of East India South India
Tamil Nadu Karnataka Kerala Andhra Pradesh Others
Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the India e-waste management market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
