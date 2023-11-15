India E-Waste Management Market Size, Future Trends, 2023 Top Key Players, Growth, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the India e-waste management market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

India e-waste management market was valued at US$ 1,500.43 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4,578.27 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the India e-waste management market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are



A2Z Group

BVG

Cosmos Recycling

Ecogreen Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Ecowise Waste Management Pvt. Ltd

Green IT Recycling Center Pvt Ltd.

HYDROAIR TECTONICS (PCD) LTD

JITF Urban Infrastructure Limited

Ramky Group

Tatva Global Environment Ltd

TES HQ

Waste Ventures India

Whitelake Organics Pvt Ltd Other Prominent Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemics impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the India e-waste management market includes

By Recycler



Glass Recycler

Metal Recycler

Plastic Recycler PCB Recycler

By Source Type



Household Appliances



Washing Machines



Refrigerators



Air Conditioners

Others

Consumer Electronics



Televisions



Computers & IT Devices



Phones

Others

Industrial Equipment Others

By Applications



Disposals



Reuse



Landfill

Incineration Recycled

By Material



Metals



Ferrous



Non-Ferrous





Copper





Aluminium





Gold





Silver





Cadmium

Others

Plastics

Glass Others

By States



North India



Uttar Pradesh



Punjab



Haryana



Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

West India



Rajasthan



Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

East India



Jharkhand



Odisha



West Bengal

Rest of East India

South India



Tamil Nadu



Karnataka



Kerala

Andhra Pradesh Others

Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the India e-waste management market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

COMTEX_443499614/2796/2023-11-15T05:25:12