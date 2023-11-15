Dietary Supplements Market Share, In-Depth Insights And New Research Report 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Dietary SupplementsMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Dietary Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD 151.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Dietary Supplements are vitamins, minerals and any other products intended to supplements one's diet by taking in the form of capsule, power, liquid or pills. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for immunity boosters increased rapidly. Lucrative growth of gyms, sports clubs, health clubs, fitness centers coupled with growing fitness awareness among youngsters boost demand for weight and energy management which in turn benefitted Dietary Supplements Market.

With the growing geriatric population, the demand for immunity-boosting supplements that consist of protein, vitamins, and others is expected to increase during the forecast period. Increased disposable income increases one's spending on dietary supplements hence enhancing the growth of the dietary supplements Market. The dietary supplements Market is also fueled by the growing rate of obesity which increases the demand for weight loss pills and soft gels. Manufacturers are spending more on innovation and expansion and are focusing to enhance the nutritional value of products. For instance, In May 2021, the CNR foundation launch Me! Website and Vitamin D to Market the dietary supplements to expand their customer base in the U.S. Regular intake of dietary supplements reduces bone strength, birth defects and may damage the liver and other organs which may downscale the growth of the dietary supplements Market. In addition, higher prices of these supplements may hamper the growth of the Market.

The key regions considered for the Global Dietary Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth of the dietary supplement Market in terms of revenue. Factors such as fast-paced lifestyle, increased usage of online distribution channels boost the Market in France, U.K., Germany over the forecast period. The strategy of expansion and innovation of manufacturers to face the fierce competition fueled the dietary supplements Market growth over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major Market players included in this report are:



Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer A

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionov Ayanda

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Form

Tablets/Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Other

By Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins

Botanical

Others

By Application

Weight Loss

Sports Nutrition

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone Health

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

HyperMarket/SuperMarket

Online

Others.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

