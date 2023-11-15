Wet Wipes Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global wet wipes market size was US$ 16 billion in 2021. The global wet wipes market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Wet wipes, also regarded as wet towels, or disinfecting wipes, is a moistened pieces of cloth used for cleaning tasks. The chemicals added in the wipes are used for personal hygiene and housekeeping and efficiently disinfect soiled surfaces.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global market for wet wipes is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years due to the rising concerns over hygiene. In addition, the growing geriatric population and increasing demand for personal healthcare will also fuel the growth of the global wet wipes market during the forecast period.

Wet wipes possess antimicrobial, exfoliating, and moisturizing qualities. In addition, they are considered best for cleaning practices. As a result, it will boost the growth of the overall wet wipes market. Apart from that, the rising pollution rate and growing spending on personal care products will escalate the demand for wet wipes during the study period.

Rising investments in the research and development of wet wipes will benefit the market. Furthermore, the fact that manufacturers are focusing on distribution to a variety of physical shops, including pharmacies, convenience stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores, will drive the market forward. On the flip side, environmental concerns related to the manufacturing and use of wet wipes may limit the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global wet wipes market experienced notable growth potential throughout the pandemic phase. The pandemic has highlighted the need to deploy disinfectants and maintain cleanliness. Thus, the use of wet wipes increased in households, clinics, hospitals, and other commercial spaces. People started adopting hand and body wipes for regular use. In addition, facial wipes are also gaining traction due to growing pollution. All of the aforementioned factors depict the opportunities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the wet wipes market. The growth of the market is attributed to the escalating demand for wet wipes for personal use. In addition, growing concerns related to hygiene will also fuel the growth of the wet wipes market. Restaurants are also adopting wet wipes for cleaning purposes. Apart from that, water scarcity in several areas is expected to boost the demand for wet wipes. Thus, it will escalate the growth of the wet wipes market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Wet Wipes industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Wet Wipes sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Wet Wipes output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Wet Wipes output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Wet Wipes market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Wet Wipes market.

Market Segmentation

The global wet wipes market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

