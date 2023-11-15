Nano-Enabled Packaging Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Nano-enabled Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 46.63 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Nano-enabled packaging is a revolutionary technology that controls temperature and increases the products shelf life. Nano-enabled packaging is in high demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries due to changes in consumption patterns. The nano-enabled packaging market is driven by the growth in demand for packaged food products across the world, the global shift of people toward hygienic food, and the rise in the digitalization of food records. It is also capable of better-protecting qualities such as taste, color, texture, and consistency of food products.

The global nano-enabled packaging market is driven by the rise in food-led export activities and maintaining the quality of processed food is expected to drive future market growth. According to Statista, In 2019, The food Packaging Market revenue was USD 304.98 billion and the number is anticipated to reach USD 463.65 billion by 2027. Moreover, Advancements in nanotechnology and an increase in spending on research and development of advanced packaging techniques create growth opportunities in the market. Also, the safety and traceability offered by such packaging are primarily attracting consumers towards it. However, the high cost of nanomaterials is obstructing market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nano-enabled Packaging market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the Nano-enabled Packaging Market in terms of revenue. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing availability of raw materials and increasing consumption of ready-to-go meals. China, Japan, and India are projected to experience strong growth followed by other Southeast Asian countries. The Fastest growing region in the worlds nano-enabled packaging market is anticipated for North America. The high demand for packaging in the food, pharmaceutical, and export sectors is projected to boost market demand in the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bemis Company, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast Ltd

Amcor Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

3M

CCL Industries Inc.

BASF SE

Tetra Pak

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, Avery Dennison reported that, after some changes in post-closing, it had acquired the business of Ohio-based ACPO Ltd. for the purchase price of $87.6 million,ACPO is a leader in pressure-sensitive overlaminate products for the label and flexible packaging markets and has approximately 170 employees.

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Technology, Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Technology:

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

