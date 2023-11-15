Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global refined functional carbohydrates market size was US$ 221.9 million in 2021. The global refined functional carbohydrates market is forecast to grow to US$ 421.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Components made from yeast through a variety of techniques are known as refined functional carbohydrates (RFCs). Mannan oligosaccharides (MOS), galactosamine, and beta-glucans are some of the primary by-products of the enzymatic hydrolysis yield. Refined functional carbohydrates' bioactivity is influenced by concentration as well as by their structure and size. Specific RFCs can be measured using a variety of enzymatic and chromatographic techniques.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing production of livestock, combined with the growing demand for processed food, will primarily drive the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market during the forecast period.

The fact that refined functional carbohydrates reduce the impact of harmful and toxic bacteria in poultry feed will drive the demand for refined functional carbohydrates in the coming years. Apart from that, the rising population and increasing problems related to animal health will also escalate the demand for refined functional carbohydrates during the analysis period.

The demand for high-quality feed additives is growing at a significant pace. The growth of this industry is also attributed to the factors like rising disposable income, the growing purchasing power of consumers, and increasing consumption of animal products, such as milk, egg, animal meat, etc. On the flip side, health concerns related to the use of refined functional carbohydrates may limit the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in refined functional carbohydrates. It is attributed to the mounting demand for animal by-products in the region. Further, high disposable income, combined with the rising demand for processed food, will fuel the growth of this regional market. The global refined functional carbohydrates market is forecast to witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the rising awareness related to animal nutrition such as D-mannose, beta-glucan, and Mannan Oligosaccharides. In addition, growing concern about the animal's health will be opportunistic for the refined functional carbohydrates market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on refined functional carbohydrates as manufacturing units witnessed several challenges. Accompanied by that, a shortage of laborers and stringent regulations further hampered the growth of refined functional carbohydrates. The market also witnessed a sudden decline in the demand for refined functional carbohydrates. However, the demand for processed food increased during the pandemic, which boosted the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global refined functional carbohydrates market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

