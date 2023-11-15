Frozen Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Frozen Food Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Frozen food packaging allows for the preservation of frozen food products from when it is prepared to the time it is consumed. The packaging for frozen food helps keep the products original texture, color, flavor, and usually more nutrients maintained than by other means. In general, bags, wrappers, pouches, boxes, tubs and cups, and trays are used to package meat, seafood, frozen desserts, ice creams, fruits and vegetables, and baked products. The key factor driving the market growth is rising frozen food demand, increasing expansion of organized retail stores and growing import and export business that is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for frozen foods globally is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for packaging which supports the market growth during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2020, frozen food sales in Germany were valued at over USD 13,850 million and are anticipated to reach USD 19,464 million by 2026. Also, according to the same source, in 2012 the revenue of manufacture of ice cream in Belgium was USD 451.12 million and the revenue is anticipated to reach USD 582.73 million by 2025. As a result, the rising frozen food demand globally is anticipated to support market growth. Additionally, the growing e-commerce sector and technological advancements associated with frozen food packaging are anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, government regulations and interventions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Frozen Food Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the growing demand and consumption of frozen food products and rising supper and hyper stores in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing food and beverages industry, and rising preferences towards convenience foods will further increase the growth of the market in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Frozen Food Packaging market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mondi Group

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Amcor Plc

International Paper Company

KOROZO Ambalaj Tic A.S.

Sealstrip Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Alto Packaging Ltd

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Cascades Sonoco, a collaboration between Cascades Inc. and Sonoco Products Company, to open a new manufacturing line of advanced, sustainable packaging to mark the beginning of the Birmingham, Alabama, packaging facilitys expansion. To establish a water-based functional coating solution that can manufacture recyclable, and compostable containers, they have invested USD 17 million.

Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Type of Food Product, Type of Packaging, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type of Food Product:

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Sea Food

Frozen Desserts and Ice Creams

Baked Goods

By Type of Packaging:

Bags

Boxes

Tubs and Cups

Trays

Wrappers

Pouches

Other Types of Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

