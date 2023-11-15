Non-Thermal Processing Market [2023 To 2032] With Regional Overview And Future Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Non-thermal ProcessingMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Non-thermal Processing Market is valued approximately USD 1206 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.00 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Non-thermal processing refers to relatively young technologies that use mechanisms other than conventional heating to reduce or eliminate microorganisms that might be harmful or cause spoilage. The growth of the packaged food industry and retention of nutrients and sensory attributes of food has led the adoption of Non-thermal Processing across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the food corporation Cafe Coffee Day, a coffee chain owned by the Bangalore-based Amalgamated Coffee Bean Trading, has nearly 440 stores and aims at 700 outlets at an average investment of US$ 62,640 - 75,169 per store. Also, with the rise in awareness regarding food safety, the adoption & demand for Non-thermal Processing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high capital investment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Non-thermal Processing market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand for extended, safe, refrigerated shelf life, novel food processing requirements, and favorable food preservation legislations. Food safety authorities have approved several Non-thermal technologies for food processing due to their efficiency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, expansions, new product & technology launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-thermal Processing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:



Dukane (US)

Bosch (Germany),

Emerson (US),

Buhler (Switzerland),

Hiperbaric Espana (Spain),

Avure Technologies (US),

CHIC FresherTech (US),

Elea Technology (Germany),

Pulsemaster (Netherlands), Nordion (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Meat & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Beverages

Others

By Technology:

HPP

PEF

Ultrasonic

Irradiation

Cold plasma

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

