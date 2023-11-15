Hydrogen Generation Market Size, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Share, Research And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global hydrogen generation market size was US$ 127.8 billion in 2021. The global hydrogen generation market is forecast to grow to US$ 210.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hydrogen is a clean, flexible, and efficient zero-emission carrier that is abundant on Earth. However, it is not available in a clear form and is developed through the water. The commodity can be made from a variety of feedstocks or as the principal product. Hydrogen is a fully renewable fuel that can be produced and transformed into power effectively to meet energy demands. It can be stored in the form of hydrogen gases, fluids, concrete, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Decreased efficiency of crude oil, combined with the shortage of non-renewable resources will primarily drive the demand for hydrogen generation during the study period. Furthermore, the growing global population and increasing energy needs will also contribute to the growth of hydrogen generation. The market may experience significant growth potential due to growing government initiatives on increasing industrialization. Thus, all of these factors will drive the growth of the hydrogen generation market during the study period.

Demand for cleaner and potential energy is also increasing. Growing concerns related to environmental pollution and increasing government initiatives to combat this problem will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Apart from that, various companies in the automotive and aerospace industry are performing R&D to boost the use of hydrogen. Apart from that, strict rules enforced by governments to avoid problems with desulfurization will contribute to the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

On the flip side, the fact that hydrogen is highly inflammable will limit the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to adopt pure energy in order to limit environmental pollution caused by the use of crude oil. Thus, it will primarily benefit the hydrogen generation market during the study period. However, the market witnessed several challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as nationwide lockdowns in various countries, which hampered the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific hydrogen generation market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. It is owing to the rapid economic development of nations like China and India. Further, the large-scale R&D investments and stringent government regulations will also drive the growth of the hydrogen generation market during the study period. China, one of the highly populous countries in the region, is undergoing radical changes in the fuel and petroleum industry, which will benefit the hydrogen generation market during the study period.

