Gelatin Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Top Players, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global gelatin market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global gelatin market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing applications of gelatin in the food & beverages industry will primarily drive the growth of the global gelatin market during the study period. In addition to that, rising per capita disposable income and growing awareness related to the nutritious benefits of a healthy diet will drive the demand for gelatin during the study period. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the growth of the gelatin market.

Market growth is likely to be aided by rising demand for these items in confectionery and desserts. Furthermore, increased demand for gelatin as a food additive to improve rheological qualities is predicted to expand the product's market throughout the forecast period.

The fact that gelatin is free from preservatives or additives will boost its demand during the study period. In addition to that, the products also find a wide range of applications in the pharmaceuticals segment, which will contribute to the gelatin market during the study period. Gelatin is used in the pharmaceutical industry in the production of hard and soft capsules. It is also used as a stabilizer for oil emulsions and glycerinated gelatin for suppositories. Apart from that, gelatin finds application in the pharmaceutical industry as a thickening agent in liquid dosage, sugar, or tablet coatings. All of these factors will amplify the growth of the global gelatin market. On the contrary, stringent regulations related to the use of gelatin may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for gelatin increased abruptly in the pharmaceuticals sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pharmaceuticals sector experienced unexpected growth after the onset of the pandemic. As a result, it became opportunistic for the global gelatin market. The food and beverage industry also experienced significant growth due to a rise in the demand for online delivery services. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global gelatin market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global gelatin market. It is owing to the rising demand for nutritional and functional food & beverage. In addition, the rising pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry in the region will contribute to the growth of the gelatin market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Gelita AG

? Rousselot SAS

? Weishardt Group

? Sterling Gelatin

? Catalent Pharma Solutions

? PB Gelatins

? Roxor LLC

? Nitta Gelatin Inc

? Trobas Gelatine

? Junca Gelatines

? Sterling Biotech Group

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Gelatin industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Gelatin sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Gelatin output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Gelatin output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Gelatin market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Gelatin market.

Market Segmentation

The global gelatin market segmentation focuses on Source, Material, Function, End-User, and Region.

By Source

? Porcine

? Bovine skin

? Cattle bone

? Fish & Poultry

? Others

By Material

? Type A

? Type B

By Function

? Stabilizer

? Thickener

? Gelling Agent

By End-User

? Food & beverages

? Pharmaceuticals

? Healthcare

? Nutraceuticals

? Cosmetics

? Photography

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

