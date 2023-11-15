Coffee Maker Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global coffee maker market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021. The global coffee maker market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Coffee makers are machines that brew coffee. Coffee machines employ a variety of brewing methods. The most typical method is for coffee machines to use coffee bases that are contained within a metal strainer. This saves time and allows coffee machines to directly influence the taste of coffee. It has a wide range of applications in the home, office, and business spaces. The machine can be semi-automatic or fully automated, allowing users to make coffee rapidly while maintaining the quality and taste of the final product.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1055

Factors Influencing the Market

In terms of innovations, new product introductions, and demand, the coffee industry has been evolving. Manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on major developments that meet the needs of a big consumer base. Furthermore, as people become more aware of the health benefits of coffee, such as a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, liver cancer, liver disorders, and protection against heart failure, coffee consumption is projected to rise. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global coffee maker market during the study period.

Growing internet penetration and the availability of a wide range of coffee makers at a low cost on e-commerce platforms will contribute to the growth of the coffee maker market. Coffee makers are increasingly getting adopted in the commercial spaces, which will benefit the coffee maker market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for coffee makers from commercial spaces declined severely. However, the home use of coffee makers increased as people became more concerned about their health. In addition to that, various coffee houses were forced to shut their doors temporarily to abide by the rules of the governments. As a result, it impeded the demand for coffee makers during the pandemic phase.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the coffee maker market due to the high coffee consumption in the region. Furthermore, the presence of large business complexes will be opportunistic for the coffee maker market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific coffee maker market is forecast to register significant growth due to the rising number of cafes and coffee shops in the region. The high growth of the region is also attributed to the large population and strong foothold of various industry players.

Competitors in the Market

? Melitta

? Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

? La Cimbali

? Zojirushi America Corporation

? Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

? Schaerer Ltd

? Panasonic Corporation

? Nestle S.A.

? Newell Brands

? De'Longhi Group

? Electrolux AB

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Coffee Maker industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Coffee Maker sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Coffee Maker output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Coffee Maker output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Coffee Maker market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Coffee Maker market.

Market Segmentation

The global coffee maker market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type:

? Drip Coffee Machine

? Steam Coffee Machine

? Capsule Coffee Machine

? Others

By End-user

? Residential

? Commercial

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443500096/2796/2023-11-15T05:34:47