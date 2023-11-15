Coconut Water Market Size, Future Demands, Share, Key Players, Growth And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global coconut water market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global coconut water market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Coconut is a versatile fruit that has numerous health benefits. Over the last several years, consumers have gradually increased the use coconut water for the production of variety of nutritious and energetic beverages in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Excessive consumption of carbonated and sugary drinks has been linked to a variety of health problems in people of all ages, from children to the working class, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. As a result, the demand for coconut water is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Rising awareness related to the nutritious value of coconut water will also contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the fact that coconut water is rich in fiber, minerals, vitamins, magnesium, calcium, sodium, potassium, etc., and is highly recommended by doctors to cure various diseases will contribute to the growth of the market.

The rising number of fitness enthusiasts and athletes will also surge the demand for coconut water during the study period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1054

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for coconut water increased. The pandemic highlighted the essential need to focus on health and maintain a healthy diet. As a result, people started consuming healthy beverages in order to stay safe and maintain a strong immune system. Apart from that, international health organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) also emphasized strengthening the immune systems to prevent COVID-19. Thus, it positively affected the global coconut water market. In addition to that, the sudden emergence of online grocery delivery platforms further influenced the growth of the market. Various grocery delivery platforms started offering coconut water, which contributed to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific coconut water market is forecast to register the highest growth rate as coconut water is considered one of the healthiest beverages in Thailand. In addition to that, the high population of the region and growing production capacity will significantly contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high quality of the products exported will also contribute to this regional market growth.

Competitors in the Market

? All Market Inc.

? Naked Juice Company

? New Age Beverages Corporation

? Celebes Coconut Corporation

? Elegance Brands, Inc.

? Vaivai SAS

? Elegance Brands, Inc.

? C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC

? PepsiCo (O.N.E. Coconut Water)

? The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO)

? Harmless Harvest

? COCOZIA

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Coconut Water industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Coconut Water sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Coconut Water output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Coconut Water output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Coconut Water market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Coconut Water market.

Market Segmentation

The global coconut water market segmentation focuses on Packaging, Outlook, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Packaging Outlook

? Tetra Pack

? Plastic Bottle

? Others

Form Outlook

? Powder

? Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook

? Online

? Offline

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443500118/2796/2023-11-15T05:35:07