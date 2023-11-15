Cheese Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Growth Analysis And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cheese market size was US$ 84.95 billion in 2021. The global cheese market is forecast to grow to US$ 137.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cheese is considered one of the healthiest milk-derived food products that have been categorized into 2000 varieties. The raw ingredients used in cheese production include milk. Moreover, cheese varies according to the raw material and overall production process. For instance, it may vary according to the breed of the animal, grazing and climatic conditions, etc., which results in the change in the texture and flavor of the cheese. It also has a long shelf life and is rich in protein, essential minerals, fat, calcium, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Cheese is gaining wide traction due to its use in the widely popular dishes, such as pizza, pasta, etc. Further, the product is available in a wide range of categories, such as cheese dip, garlic cheese, cheese spread, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, etc.

The availability of a wide range of cheese will fuel the growth of the global cheese market.

The rising demand for packaged food will also contribute to the growth of the global cheese market during the study period. Convenience food is gaining substantial traction due to ease of cooking, high shelf life, etc. In addition to that, the growing employment rate and busy lifestyle of people will also benefit the global cheese market during the forecast period.

On the contrary, negative health consequences of cheese may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the hospitality industry, which impeded the demand for cheese. Cheese is widely used by hotels and restaurants as it is used in the making of a wide range of cuisines. Further, various distribution channels have to close their doors in order to abide by the rules of the governments. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global cheese market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to account for the largest cheese market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributable to the high demand for cheese in the region. Furthermore, the region is also well-regarded as the second most preferred dairy product after fluid milk. Apart from that, the busy lifestyle and growing working population of the region will contribute to the growth of the cheese market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

? Fromageries Bel S.A.

? GCMMF- Amul

? Mondelez International Group

? Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

? Bongrain S.A.

? Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

? Alra Foods Inc.

? Saputo Inc

? Almarai Company Ltd.

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Cheese industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Cheese sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Cheese output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Cheese output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Cheese market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Cheese market.

Market Segmentation

The global cheese market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Distribution Channel, Product, and Region.

By Type

? Natural Cheese

? Hard Cheese

? Soft Cheese

? Processed Cheese

? Spreadable Cheese

? Block Cheese

By Source

? Cow Milk

? Sheep Milk

? Goat Milk

? Buffalo Milk

By Distribution Channel

? Convenience stores

? Hypermarkets & supermarkets

? E-commerce platforms

? Other

By Product

? Mozzarella

? Cheddar

? Feta

? Parmesan

? Roquefort

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

