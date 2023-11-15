Silicon Rubber Heating Elements Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global silicon rubber heating elements market size was US$ 141.1 million in 2021. The global silicon rubber heating elements market is forecast to grow to US$ 221 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1051

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of silicon rubber heating elements, such as reliability, high performance, lightweight, and ease of use, will drive the demand for silicon rubber heating elements during the forecast period.

Silicon rubber heating elements find vast applications in the automotive, commercial, and military sectors, which will fuel the growth of the silicon rubber heating elements market. In addition to that, these elements are resistant to chemicals and moisture, which will contribute to the silicon rubber heating elements market growth.

The electronics industry is growing substantially. The wide use of silicon rubber heating elements in temperature-resistant detectors, surgical devices, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), 3D printers, industrial food equipment, smart devices, etc., will escalate the demand for silicon rubber heating elements during the study period.

Silicone rubber heating components consist of engraved heating foils or heating wires that are insulated and encased between two silicone mats supported by textile glass fibres. Silicone heater mats are ideal for applications that demand uniform heating and temperature dispersion. Because of their low thermal mass, silicone heater mats have excellent controllability and rapid reaction. Thus, these aforementioned factors will significantly contribute to the growth of the silicon rubber heating elements market.

On the flip side, the temperature limitation associated with the use of silicon rubber heating elements may limit the growth of the silicon rubber heating elements market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for silicon rubber heating elements decreased. The pandemic forced industries to stop their activities. The governments of various nations enforced a nationwide lockdown, which led to raw material shortages. As a result, automotive, semiconductor, and transportation industries recorded sharp drops in terms of revenue. Thus, it also affected the global silicon rubber heating elements market.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to hold the highest shares in the silicon rubber heating elements market. It is attributed to the high demand for different types of flexible heaters, such as silicon rubber, polyimide film, etc., in the region. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure will also contribute to the growth of silicon rubber heating elements. The aviation industry is also growing substantially in these regions, which will drive the demand for silicon rubber heating elements. The Asia-Pacific silicon rubber heating elements market is forecast to record a substantial growth rate, owing to heavy investments in China and India for technological advances in electronic and smart devices.

Competitors in the Market

? NIBE Industrier AB

? Honeywell International Inc.

? Omega Engineering

? Watlow Electric Manufacturing

? Smiths Group plc

? Chromalox

? Rogers Corporation

? Minco Products, Inc.

? Zoppas Industries S.P.A.

? All Flex Flexible Circuits

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Silicon Rubber Heating Elements industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Silicon Rubber Heating Elements sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Silicon Rubber Heating Elements output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Silicon Rubber Heating Elements output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Silicon Rubber Heating Elements market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Silicon Rubber Heating Elements market.

Market Segmentation

The global silicon rubber heating elements market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type:

? --? Application:

? Food Industry

? Semiconductor Industry

? Pharmaceutical industry

? Transportation

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443500173/2796/2023-11-15T05:36:08