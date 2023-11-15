Thermos Bottle Market Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Size, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Thermos Bottle Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Thermos Bottle Market is valued approximately USD 4.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.60% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Thermos Bottle refers to insulating storage vessel that lengthens the time over which its contents remain hotter or cooler than the flasks surroundings. Moreover, these bottles maintain hot liquids hot and cold liquids cold for long hours. It consists of a glass vessel with double walls. The glass vessel is covered with the help of an outer cover of plastic or metal to offer protection against damage. Also, the space between the walls is vacuum which reduces the heat loss due to conduction and convection. The increasing growth of travel and tourism activities in the post covid era and growing penetration of BPA free water bottles are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing growth of travel and touristic activities in the post covid era is contributing towards the growth of the Global Thermos Bottle Market. For instance as of 2023, the revenue in the Travel & Tourism market is estimated at USD 854.80 billion and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 4.41% between 2023 and 2027, to reach to market volume of USD 1,016.00 billion by 2027. Also, growing preference towards leisure and sports activities and rising adoption of online distribution platforms would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Thermos Bottle stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Thermos Bottle Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the increasing growth of touristic and other outdoor leisure activities in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for thermos bottles among students and working individuals, as well as presence of leading global and regional thermos water bottle manufacturers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermos LLC (Illinois, USA)

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd (Maharashtra, India)

Anhui Fuguang Life Technology Co. Ltd. (Guizhou, China)

Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Container Co Ltd (Hangzhou, China)

Nanlong Group Co. Ltd. (Zhejiang, China)

ISOSTEEL Deutschland GmbH (Wiesbaden, Germany)

Midea Group (Foshan, China)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Laken Productos Deportivos S.A. (Murcia, Spain)

EMSA (Emsdetten, Germany)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2020: Thermos LLC. Lifefactory launched a new range of wide neck vacuum insulated stainless steel baby bottle for the U.S. region.

In January 2020 Hydro Flask, Helel of Troy Inc. owned water bottle brand, rolled out a new line of food storage containers and reusable thermos water bottles.

Global Thermos Bottle Market Report Scope:

Historical Data 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation 2021

Forecast period 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Material, Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

