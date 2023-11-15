Oil Storage Terminal Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Overview, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global oil storage terminal market size was US$ 29.1 billion in 2021. The global oil storage terminal market is forecast to grow to US$ 43.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Oil storage is the process of gathering products before they are sent to refineries and retail outlets. Downstream operations collect oil in large storage containers for further processing and packaging. Oil storage is a short-term procedure used to transport crude oil to refineries.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing range of oil trade activities will primarily drive the growth of the oil storage terminal market. It is an important part of the petrol and gas producing facilities. These terminals are necessary for oil trade activity performed globally. Oil and gas trading on a global scale is a huge aspect of every country's economy, which in turn, will boost global market growth throughout the anticipated period.

Organizations are encouraged to improve their stocks and facilities to store a big volume of oil as global oil output increases. As a result, better terminal revenue from oil storage will result. Apart from that, growing investments in strategic petroleum reserves will also contribute to the growth of the oil storage terminal market during the forecast period.

Growing emphasis on utilizing renewable energy as an alternative to produce electricity will act as a major restraint limiting the growth of the oil storage terminal market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has triggered economic crises, which negatively affected the demand for oil storage terminals. It is majorly attributable to the strict measures aimed at restricting infection penetration. Furthermore, bans on foreign travel for a significant time phase affected the oil storage terminal sector. Thus, it impeded the growth of the global oil storage terminal market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific oil storage terminal market is forecast to unleash huge growth potential due to the growing population in China and India. Furthermore, crude oil provides a large portion of these countries' electricity and energy needs, which will contribute to the growth of the oil storage terminal market.

Due to increased production capacity from numerous key players, the oil storage terminals market in Europe is likely to grow at a healthy rate. As firms aim to better position themselves for the future and maximize earnings, the need for oil storage has grown, boosting interest and increasing competition.

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Oil Storage Terminal industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Oil Storage Terminal sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Oil Storage Terminal output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Oil Storage Terminal output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Oil Storage Terminal market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Oil Storage Terminal market.

Market Segmentation

The global oil storage terminal market segmentation focuses on Tank, Application, and Region.

By Tank Type:

? Floating Roof Tank

? Open Top Tank

? Fixed Roof Tank

? Others

By Application:

? Kerosene

? Aviation Fuel

? Crude Oil

? Gasoline

? Naphtha

? Diesel

? Liquefied Petroleum Gas

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

