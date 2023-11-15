Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global concentrated solar power market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global concentrated solar power market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing carbon emissions and concerns related to that will primarily drive the growth of the concentrated solar power market. The key reasons behind growing carbon pollution are the combustion or decomposition of fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and gas. Thus, solar energy will emerge as the suitable alternative to cater to the energy demands of the population. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global concentrated solar power market during the study period.

The reduced cost of concentrated solar power will accelerate the growth of the concentrated solar power market. Apart from that, concentrated solar power finds wide applications in the residential sector. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the concentrated solar power market during the study period.

Other benefits of concentrated solar power, such as zero-emission, will escalate the growth of the concentrated solar power market. Apart from that, the growing global population and high expectations for electricity and natural gas will prompt the demand for concentrated solar power during the study period. On the contrary, the high initial cost associated with concentrated solar power may limit the growth of the concentrated solar power market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for concentrated solar power reduced drastically. Projects related to concentrated solar power were put on a halt. Further, the industry players also experienced a sharp decline due to a shortage of laborers and reduced investments in the sector. Therefore, it hampered the growth of the concentrated solar power market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific concentrated solar power market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the growing number of projects aimed at the installations of concentrated solar power plants. China is forecast to hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific concentrated solar power market due to rising government fundings for concentrated solar power for alleviating grid locations. For the same reason, Europe is expected to hold a considerable share. Moreover, governments in the region are putting efforts to control carbon emissions, which will drive the growth of this market.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share in the concentrated solar power market due to changing the focus of investors toward green energy alternatives.

Competitors in the Market

? Abengoa

? BrightSource Energy, Inc.

? Siemens Energy

? Acciona

? Aalborg CSP

? TSK Fl

? ACWA POWER

? INITEC Energia

? Torresol Energy

? Enel Spa

? Trivelli Energia srl

? Grun leben GmbH

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global concentrated solar power market segmentation focuses on Application, Technology, and Region.

Application Outlook

? Utility

? EOR

? Desalination

? Others

Technology Outlook

? Parabolic Trough

? Linear Fresnel

? Dish

? Power Tower

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

