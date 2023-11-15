Energy Meter Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global energy meter market size was US$ 10.9 billion in 2021. The global energy meter market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An energy meter is a device that measures the amount of electricity consumed by a building, a tenant space, or electrically powered equipment. Electric utilities use electric meters installed on customers' properties for billing purposes to measure the amount of electricity delivered to them. Some meters may monitor demand or the maximum quantity of electricity used in a certain timeframe when energy savings are expected during specific hours.

Factors Influencing the Market

End-users can use smart energy meters to track their electricity usage and adjust their usage based on electricity tariff costs. Smart electric meters are ingenious gadgets that track daily electrical use and remote meter connection and disconnection, defect detection, reporting, and unit analysis. Smart meters can also aid with voltage and power quality monitoring, and the collection and storing of real-time data in a central system. As a result, it will benefit the users by cutting the cost of electricity, which will drive the growth of the market.

Many developing countries are still in the early stages of smart grid implementation, which will drive the demand for energy meters during the study period. Energy grids will drive the demand to monitor electricity needs, and then the necessary advanced infrastructure, including smart electric meters. Smart grid development and deployment in several countries present a huge opportunity for the smart electric meter business. On the contrary, the high investment cost associated with energy meters may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for energy meters reduced. The previously growing industrialization witnessed a sharp decline, which hampered the demand for energy meters. Further, commercial places also closed their doors, allowing employees to work from home, which impeded the demand for energy meters.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Energy Meter market is forecast to grow substantially at the fastest rate. By geography, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market for smart electric meters as it is the world's most populous region. An increase in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities will also contribute to the growth of the market as there will be a spike in the number of data centers, IT hubs, and commercial companies. China is forecast to hold a high share in the smart electric meter market due to large-scale deployment plans. The country has the largest distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in increased demand for smart electric meters.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The global energy meters market segmentation focuses on End-Users, Phases, and regions.

By End-user

? Residential

? Commercial

? Industrial

By Phases

? Single Phase

? Three Phase

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

