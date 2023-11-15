Commercial Water Heaters Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global commercial water heaters market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global commercial water heaters market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The widely grown commercial sector, including facility settlements, shopping malls, business complexes, communities, hotels, restaurants, medical facilities, and public places, is playing an important role in the commercial water heaters market during the forecast period.

The rising healthcare sector and the increasing number of hospitals, restaurants, and other public places will drive the demand for commercial water heaters market during the study period.

Growing initiatives by government bodies to adopt renewable energy-based water heaters will be opportunistic for the commercial water heaters market. On the contrary, the high cost of installation of commercial water heaters may restrict the market from growth during the study period. Innovations in this sector will also be opportunistic for the global commercial water heaters market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for commercial water heaters reduced. Public places were ordered to close during the pandemic, which impeded the demand for commercial water heaters. However, the adoption of commercial water heaters in hospitals and clinics remained the same to cater to the demands of the patients. As a result, the market witnessed significant growth opportunities in this sector. Apart from that, the market for commercial water heaters will witness ample growth opportunities as governments are increasing healthcare expenditure to build more hospitals. Thus, it will drive the commercial water heaters market forward in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial water heaters market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing commercialization in countries such as China and India, that will upsurge the demand for water heaters over the forecast period. Moreover, growing industrialization and rising support by government bodies will contribute to the growth of the commercial water heaters market during the forecast period.

The European market for water heaters forecasts to have a substantial contribution due to the growing commercialization and industrialization in the region. Apart from that, severe cold weather in the region will also surge the demand for hot water, which will benefit the commercial water heaters market.

Competitors in the Market

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Commercial Water Heaters industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Commercial Water Heaters sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Commercial Water Heaters output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Commercial Water Heaters output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Commercial Water Heaters market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Commercial Water Heaters market.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial water heaters market segmentation focuses on Type, Liter, Rated Capacity, and Region.

By Type:

? Electric

? Oil

? Gas

? Solar

? Hybrid

? Heat Pump

? Others

By Liter:

? Below 500 Liters

? 500?'1,000 Liters

? 1,000?'3,000 Liters

? 3,000?'4,000 Liters

? Above 4,000 Liters

By Rated Capacity:

? Up to 10kW

? 10?'50kW

? 50?'150kW

? 150?'300kW

? Above 300kW

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

